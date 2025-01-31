Hitachi, Ltd. (HTHIY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCPK:HTHIY) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tomomi Kato - SVP and Executive Officer, CFO

Hiroaki Ono - Deputy General Manager, Finance Division

Tsuyoshi Inajima - IR

Conference Call Participants

Mikio Hirakawa - BofA Securities

Kenji Yasui - UBS

Sho Fukuhara - Jefferies Securities

Unidentified Company Representative

It is now time to begin. So let us start Hitachi Limited's conference on Q3 FY 2024 earnings. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedules to attend this conference. The presentation materials for today are posted on Hitachi Limited's IR site as well as on its news release site. So please check as appropriate.

Allow me to introduce the members on stage at this moment: Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, CFO, Tomomi Kato; Deputy General Manager, Finance Division, Hiroaki Ono. These are the two on stage. IR General Manager, Yoshikawa, will not be attending today, for he's not feeling very well.

Kato will now provide an overview of the earnings, but please wait for a moment while we switch the slides on the screen. Mr. Kato, please.

Tomomi Kato

First of all, I'd like to explain the structure of the presentation materials. The presentation materials comprises the key messages for the Q3, fiscal year 2024 results, fiscal year 2024 forecast and performance by business segments and appendices.

I'd like to explain the key messages. First, the third quarter results for fiscal year 2024. The three sectors increased revenues and profit compared to the previous year. In GEM, Green Energy & Mobility, renewable energies and renewed demand of power grid facilities remained strong. In DSS, Digital Systems & Services, the expansion of demand for DX and modernization in the domestic IT market continued to benefit from tailwind. In the latest quarter, the Connected Industries, CI sector, also grew both in Japan and overseas.