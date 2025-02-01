Busy Earnings Season Continues With Alphabet, Disney, Palantir To Report Results

Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Wall Street Week Ahead, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports, and conference presentations.

Investors next week will have a lot of U.S. data to digest, with the focus on the jobs report on Friday. Another look at the employment situation will come on Tuesday with the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for December. The University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment reading will be released Friday. Meanwhile, wholesale inflation in the European Union will be released on Wednesday, followed by retail sales on Thursday. Canada will release its jobs report on Friday.

Earnings season stays busy next week with Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Walt Disney (DIS), and Qualcomm (QCOM) due to report results.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, February 3 - Palantir Technologies, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX), Tyson Foods (TSN), and Clorox (CLX). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, February 4 - Alphabet, Merck (MRK), PepsiCo (PEP), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Amgen (AMGN). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, February 5 - Novo Nordisk, Walt Disney, Qualcomm, Arm Holdings (ARM), and Uber Technologies (UBER). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, February 6 - Eli Lilly (LLY), Linde (LIN), Honeywell International (HON), ConocoPhillips (COP), Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX), and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: February 7 - Fortive (FTV), Cboe Global Markets (CBOE), Banco Bradesco (BBD), and Kimco Realty (KIM). See the full earnings calendar.

