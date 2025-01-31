ITM Power Plc (ITMPF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

ITM Power Plc (OTCPK:ITMPF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dennis Schulz - Chief Executive Officer

Andy Allen - Chief Financial Officer

Amy Grey - CFO

Simon Bourne - Chief Technology Officer

Justin Scarborough - Head of Investor Relations

Dennis Schulz

Good morning, and welcome to our interim results presentation for the first half of the financial year '25. We have put together for you a comprehensive update. Among other topics, we will check in on our strategic priorities, talk about our project landscape, our contract backlog and our sales pipeline.

But before diving into details, let me give you an overview of where we stand. I have clustered the overview into the market, our operational situation, the competitive landscape and our financial position. Achieving net zero requires the transformation of our energy system. To support this course, governments worldwide are implementing policies, regulatory frameworks and financial support mechanisms.

As the only net-zero gas, green hydrogen is becoming a significant pillar of the global energy mix, whether as a feedstock in sectors such as chemicals and refining, as a fuel or as a source of flexible power generation. The potential of green hydrogen and the electrolyzer industry remains phenomenal and provides optimism for the future. When it comes to regions, the European Union has an ambitious strategy for hydrogen. Its target is to