Olin Corporation (OLN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Steve Keenan - Director of IR
Ken Lane - President and CEO
Todd Slater - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Aleksey Yefremov - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Mike Leithead - Barclays
Hassan Ahmed - Alembic Global
Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan
Bhavesh Lodaya - BMO Capital Markets
Patrick Cunningham - Citi
Duffy Fischer - Goldman Sachs
Mike Sison - Wells Fargo
Steve Byrne - Bank of America
Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets
David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank
Peter Osterland - Truist Securities
Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research
John Roberts - Mizuho
Frank Mitsch - Fermium Research
Matthew Blair - TPH
Chris Perrella - UBS
Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Olin Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Following today's brief opening comments, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Steve Keenan, Olin's Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Steve.
Steve Keenan
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today to review Olin's fourth quarter results.
Before we begin, I'll remind you that this discussion, together with the associated slides and the question-and-answer session that follows, will include statements regarding estimates or expectations of future performance. Please note that these are forward-looking statements and that Olin's results could differ materially from those projected. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our projections are described without limitations in the Risk Factors section of our most recent Form 10-K, and in yesterday's fourth quarter earnings press release.
A copy of today's transcript and slides
- Read more current OLN analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts