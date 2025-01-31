Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) occupies a unique spot in my portfolio. Over time, I see that I am reducing my holdings and focusing increasingly on some specific sectors and companies. Retailers have slowly slipped out of my portfolio, with two
Tractor Supply: Dividends From The Countryside
Summary
- Tractor Supply Company is a unique holding in my portfolio, maintaining resilience and growth amidst retail sector shifts.
- Tractor Supply caters to high-income rural lifestyle enthusiasts, ensuring frequent store visits and stable revenue.
- The company is expanding, adding 80–90 stores annually, enhancing digital sales, and remodeling existing stores for higher margins.
- In this article, we will go over the main points of the latest earnings release while understanding the 2025 trajectory TSCO wants to follow.
