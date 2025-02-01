Lattice Semiconductor: Poised For A Turnaround In A Challenging Market Environment

Michael Del Monte
4.22K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is set to report Q4 '24 earnings on February 10, 2025, amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and a slower-than-expected recovery in the semiconductor market.
  • New CEO Ford Tamer aims to drive growth while focusing on innovations like the Nexus 2 FPGA platform and expanded mid-range FPGA portfolio.
  • A Potential Altera acquisition could expand Lattice's FPGA footprint by 3x; however, it may make more sense for Altera to IPO and acquire Lattice.
  • Despite a challenging growth environment, LSCC's cost management and operational improvements could yield strong operating leverage and can act as a positive catalyst for shares.

Integrated Circuit on white background

toonbst/iStock via Getty Images

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) is set to report Q4 ’24 earnings on February 10, 2025, after market close. The market has been relatively choppy for Lattice as non-AI-related semiconductors are facing a slower-than-expected recovery, as suggested by

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte
4.22K Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC, MRVL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LSCC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LSCC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LSCC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News