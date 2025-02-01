Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) is set to report Q4 ’24 earnings on February 10, 2025, after market close. The market has been relatively choppy for Lattice as non-AI-related semiconductors are facing a slower-than-expected recovery, as suggested by
Lattice Semiconductor: Poised For A Turnaround In A Challenging Market Environment
Summary
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is set to report Q4 '24 earnings on February 10, 2025, amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and a slower-than-expected recovery in the semiconductor market.
- New CEO Ford Tamer aims to drive growth while focusing on innovations like the Nexus 2 FPGA platform and expanded mid-range FPGA portfolio.
- A Potential Altera acquisition could expand Lattice's FPGA footprint by 3x; however, it may make more sense for Altera to IPO and acquire Lattice.
- Despite a challenging growth environment, LSCC's cost management and operational improvements could yield strong operating leverage and can act as a positive catalyst for shares.
