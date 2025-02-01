Lifco AB (publ) (LFABF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Lifco AB (publ) (OTCPK:LFABF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Per Waldemarson - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Carl Ragnerstam - Nordea

Karl Bokvist - ABG Sundal Collier

Zino Engdalen Ricciuti - Handelsbanken

Christian Binder - Redeye

Mats Liss - Kepler Cheuvreux

Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Per Waldemarson and CFO, Therese Hoffman. Please go ahead.

Per Waldemarson

Yes. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Lifco Q4 presentation. We can as usually go into page number two in our investor presentation and start with a quick review of the overall performance for Lifco as the group in the last quarter and also some comments on the full year.

And if we start by the quarter specifically, we end 2024 with a strong quarter where we have organic growth of nearly 4% in the group in sales and then we also have contribution from acquisition of 6.4% and some positive foreign exchange effect. In total, that leads to 11% growth in sales for the quarter.

We also grow EBITDA with around 9%. We come back to more details around that and profit before tax increases with 12.5%. Operating cash flow is on a high solid level. We also had strong cash flow in last quarter 2023. We also grow earnings per share with around 8%.

And then, if we look at the whole year, it's been relatively more difficult year for Lifco, given the difficult or more difficult market conditions, especially in our Demolition and Tools division or business area where we have exposure to the construction market. So overall we grow sales 6.9% for the full-year and EBITDA grows with