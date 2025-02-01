Fed Outlook: A Pause, Not A Stop

  • The Fed’s January pause reflects a balancing act - assessing the impact of prior easing while navigating growth resilience and new inflation risks.
  • While the path ahead for rates is clouded by uncertainty around the Trump administration’s policies, the bias is still for further cuts.
  • In Q4 2024 the U.S. economy grew 2.3%, slightly above trend, so the immediate need for further policy loosening is not obvious.

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist

The Fed’s January pause reflects a balancing act - assessing the impact of prior easing while navigating growth resilience and new inflation risks. While rate cuts remain likely given still-restrictive policy and ongoing economic fragilities, Trump

Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

