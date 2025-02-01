Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Dunn - IR

Jeremy Ford - President and CEO

Will Furr - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Rose - Raymond James

Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler

Woody Lay - KBW

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Hilltop Holdings Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Matt Dunn. Please go ahead.

Matt Dunn

Thank you. Before we get started, please note that certain statements during today's presentation that are not statements of historical fact, including statements concerning such items as our outlook, business strategy, future plans, financial condition, credit risks and trends in credit, allowance for credit losses, liquidity and sources of funding, funding cost, dividends, stock repurchases, subsequent events and impacts of interest rate changes, as well as such other items referenced in the preface of our presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations concerning future events that, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Our actual results, capital, liquidity, and financial condition may differ materially from these statements due to a variety of factors, including the precautionary statements referenced in the preface of our presentation and those included in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Please note that the information presented is preliminary and based upon data available at this time.

Except to the extent required by law, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update earlier statements as a result of new information. Additionally, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP measures, including tangible common equity and tangible book