Millicom International Cellular: 11% Dividend Yield, Near-Term Catalysts, Potential For Nearly 60% Upside
Summary
- Millicom offers an 11% dividend yield and 60% upside potential as it transitions to exclusive US listing, simplifying its shareholder base.
- The company has a dominant market position in Central and South America, with significant free cash flow and low financial leverage.
- Share repurchases and a robust dividend provide downside protection, with institutional demand expected to drive valuation normalization.
- Near-term catalysts include Q4 results, elimination of repurchase restrictions, and dividend approvals, enhancing shareholder value and liquidity.
