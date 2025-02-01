When investors are looking for ‘safe havens,’ they often look to utilities and their often monopoly-like positions. These predictable companies are supposedly less exciting than the likes of the magnificent 7 stocks but are said to attract investors with a
Consolidated Edison: Decent Upside Potential But Still Room For A Higher Discount
Summary
- Utilities like Consolidated Edison can achieve an annual return of 10 percent per year if the purchase timing is favorable, but they can also underperform significantly.
- A sensible valuation is crucial, as utilities also have a downside risk comparable to that of the market as a whole.
- Looking at the past and future growth as well as valuation, I conclude that there were much worse time frames for investing in Consolidated Edison.
- But for a clear buy rating, I would need to see a slightly larger discount to fair value, probably somewhere around a P/E ratio of 15-16.
