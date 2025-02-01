Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) (MSFT:CA) shares are trading about 4% lower after the company reported Q2 2025 results. Overall, results were ahead of consensus, with Microsoft beating estimates on both topline and earnings. Investors are disappointed, however, to learn that Azure growth has stabilized at a
Microsoft: Earnings Beat Overshadowed By AI Spending And Valuation Concerns
Summary
- Microsoft shares dropped 4% post-Q2 2025 results, despite beating estimates.
- Q2 FY2025 saw 12% revenue and 10% EPS growth YoY, driven by strong cloud and AI performance, with AI revenue up 175% YoY.
- Concerns arise over Microsoft's aggressive $80 billion CAPEX plan for 2025, questioning its effectiveness in building a sustainable competitive advantage in AI.
- Valuation appears stretched; using a residual earnings model, I assign a $394 target price, maintaining a "Hold" rating on Microsoft.
