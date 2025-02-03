ChargePoint: Setback From Trump's New 'Unleashing American Energy' Executive Order

Leslie Osmond
120 Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Semiconductor stocks, including Nvidia, plummeted due to global uncertainties and competition from Chinese startups, impacting the EV sector.
  • The Green New Deal - one of President Trump’s recent executive orders – halts spending on EV charging stations and revokes Biden’s order for 50% EVs by 2030, impacting CHPT.
  • Despite a discounted valuation, vast network, and strategic partnerships, ChargePoint struggles with profitability, high cash burn, and negative growth metrics, leading to a bearish outlook.
  • Competition, supply chain issues, and policy changes pose significant risks, making CHPT a risky investment.
  • CHPT has been one of the biggest stock losers since its IPO, down -90%, amid inflation, macro headwinds, and challenges in EV adoption and infrastructure, supporting its Sell rating.

Oil and gas index moving up, technology index moving down.

Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

Semiconductor stocks fall: EV Impacts.

Semiconductors are the foundational building blocks for many industries, including the automotive sector. New vehicles possess thousands of semiconductor chips for mainframes, sensors, safety features, and more. Elon Musk’s

This article was written by

Leslie Osmond
120 Followers
I'm a financial writer and marketing leader who's developed content for several online and offline mediums, including Fortune 500 companies, Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, VC, private equities, investment and finance professionals, and for use in Language Learning Models (LLM). I have a passion for finance, making investments sound interesting, and the ever-evolving technology shaping how we do business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CHPT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CHPT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CHPT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News