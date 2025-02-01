Nordea Bank Abp (NRDBY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCQX:NRDBY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ilkka Ottoila - Head, IR

Frank Vang-Jensen - President & Group CEO

Ian Smith - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Magnus Andersson - ABG SC

Andreas Hakansson - SEB

Namita Samtani - Barclays

Hari Sivakumaran - KBW

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Martin Ekstedt - Handelsbanken

Shrey Srivastava - Citi

Bettina Thurner - BNP Paribas

Ilkka Ottoila

Good morning and welcome to Nordea's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Presentation. I'm Ilkka Ottoila, the Head of Investor Relations. As usual, we'll start with the presentation by CEO, Frank Vang-Jensen, followed by a Q&A session with Frank and CFO, Ian Smith. Please remember to dial in to the teleconference to ask questions.

With that, I'll leave the stage to our CEO, Frank Vang-Jensen.

Frank Vang-Jensen

Good morning. Today, we have published our results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. We achieved strong results in 2024. Nordea is resilient, highly profitable and growing. The past year has a reminded us of how unpredictable the world can be geopolitical tensions have become part of our everyday reality, including here in the Nordics.

The good news is that inflation has fallen back towards central banks, target levels and policy interest rates are coming down from the peak. This has brought some welcome relief to households and businesses in our region. There are also signs that economic activity is picking up and the Nordics may be turning a corner.

At Nordea, we have stayed focused on what matters most delivering on our priorities and fulfilling our role as a strong and resilient partner for customers, shareholders and society. That strength and resilience was evident in our financial results for 2024. We grew our business with full year income up