DeepSeek Crashes The AI Party: Story Break, Change Or Shift?

Aswath Damodaran
14.59K Followers
(30min)

Summary

  • DeepSeek's abrupt entry into the AI conversation has the potential to change the AI narrative.
  • As the number of potential applications of AI proliferated, thus increasing the market for AI products and services, another part of the story was also being put into play.
  • My early entry into Nvidia and my holdings of many of the other Mag Seven stocks have allowed me to ride the AI boom for much of the last two years.

Artificial Intelligence AI Assistant Apps - ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Anthropic Claude, Perplexity, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot

Kenneth Cheung/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

I am going to start this post with a confession that my knowledge of the architecture and mechanics of AI are pedestrian and that there will be things that I don't get right in

This article was written by

Aswath Damodaran
14.59K Followers
I teach corporate finance and valuation at the Stern School of Business at New York University. I am a teacher first, who also happens to love untangling the puzzles of corporate finance and valuation, and writing about my experiences. As a result, I happen to be at the intersection of three businesses, education, publishing and financial services, that are all big, inefficiently run and deserve to be disrupted. I may not have the power to change the status quo in any of these businesses, but I can stir the pot. Please note that the article that you are reading here was originally written on my blog and is republished in Seeking Alpha and other forums. Consequently, I neither track nor respond to comments here. I am sorry!   ==Editors' Note: Seeking Alpha monitors Dr. Damodaran blog and posts relevant articles on his behalf.

Recommended For You

More on DEEPSEEK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DEEPSEEK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News