Over the past two years, as advances in artificial intelligence turned into a massive tailwind for the US stock market – carried aloft by a relatively small number of companies with a credible claim to be at the center of
The AI Story's Next Chapter
Summary
- DeepSeek appears to have capabilities more or less on par with those of ChatGPT, the iconic platform introduced by OpenAI in late 2022.
- Is DeepSeek the catalyst for the bursting of the bubble – if indeed that is the right term to use?
- We have evidence that further growth is achievable with potentially greater cost and energy efficiencies – which is likely to spark more interest and produce new entrants whose names we don’t yet know.
