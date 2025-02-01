Ford Has The Product Lineup To Do Alright Regardless Of Fed Interest Rate Trajectory
Summary
- Ford is undervalued with a P/E ratio under 6, compared to Tesla's 120, and is successfully entering the EV market with models like the Mustang Mach-E.
- Switching from hold to buy due to Ford's cautious EV pivot and success with the Ford Maverick, a hybrid compact truck.
- Financials: Q1 2024 revenue up 4% to $127.8B, net income down 20% to $4.1B, and debt reduced by $400M.
- Ford's 7.7% dividend is sustainable, with earnings at 17% of share price and interest expenses less than 1% of total revenues.
