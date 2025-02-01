About a week ago, I wrote an article highlighting Canada's Global X NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QQCC:CA), not to be confused with the popular U.S. version, QYLD. In that article, I highlighted QQCC:CA's target distribution strategy that has led the fund to
QQCL:CA: The Benefit Of Using Leverage On Covered Call ETFs
Summary
- QQCL:CA, a leveraged version of QQCC:CA, offers higher returns and distributions with 25% leverage, maintaining stable monthly payouts and capital appreciation prospects.
- The fund's 11.64% annual yield and enhanced performance make it a strong buy for Canadian income investors seeking consistent double-digit yields and strong total returns.
- With dividend reinvestment, QQCL:CA can outperform the NASDAQ 100 index ETF with lower volatility and drawdowns, showcasing the benefits of leveraged covered call strategies.
- Key risks include interest rates, management fees, and currency exchange rates, but the fund's stable distributions and strong returns justify a Strong Buy rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.