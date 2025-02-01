ManpowerGroup: Worsening Hiring Trends Reinforce Bearish Outlook

Feb. 01, 2025 6:54 AM ETManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Stock
Redfox Capital Ideas
419 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • My sell rating on ManpowerGroup remains unchanged due to continued weak hiring activity, poor 1Q25 guidance, and an unattractive valuation of 12.5x earnings.
  • 4Q24 results show a 5% revenue decline and significant EPS drop, with management guiding for further revenue and margin declines in 1Q25.
  • Negative demand trends in Europe and North America persist, with no signs of recovery, while margins are at risk of further compression.
  • Until clear evidence of a turnaround emerges, I see no reason to own MAN stock, especially near its historical average valuation.

Businesswomen meeting in lobby of modern office

MoMo Productions

Investment summary

My previous investment thought on ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) (published on 22nd July 2024) was a sell rating because I saw no evidence of recovery, especially given that the macro environment remained uncertain back then. After looking at

This article was written by

Redfox Capital Ideas
419 Followers
I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MAN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MAN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MAN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News