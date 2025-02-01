Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have been a poor performer over the past year, as the refining market has softened given growth in product inventories. Indeed, the company even swung to a loss in the 4
Philips 66: Refining Hurts Q4, But Long-Term Value Remains
Summary
- Phillips 66 shares have underperformed due to weak refining margins, but I remain bullish given the company's diversified business and cost rationalization efforts.
- Despite a Q4 loss, PSX's midstream segment showed strength, and the acquisition of EPIC NGL should boost future EBITDA.
- The company plans to return 50% of operating cash flow to investors and aims for $15 billion mid-cycle EBITDA by 2027.
- I see shares reaching ~$165 by 2027, offering a 15%+ return with dividends, making current weakness a buying opportunity.
