USD: Capitalizing On AI And Semiconductor Growth With 2x Leverage
Summary
- USD seeks 2x daily returns of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index, with Nvidia making up over 40% of the ETF.
- The growing demand for semiconductors, driven by AI and everyday electronics, supports a bullish outlook for USD.
- The cyclical nature of semiconductors and geopolitical risks could lead to significant price swings and deviations from the 2x return target.
- Despite high risks, the future growth potential of the semiconductor industry justifies a "Buy" rating, with a review planned post-earnings calls.
