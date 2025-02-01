XLV: With Relative Strength In January And Compelling Valuation, Health Care Earnings On Tap

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
7.35K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • I maintain a buy rating on the Health Care sector, highlighting XLV as the second-best performing S&P 500 sector YTD with broad-based gains.
  • Global fund managers have increased allocations to Health Care, signaling renewed optimism and a healthier sector outlook since my Q3 2024 analysis.
  • XLV offers compelling valuation at 16.5x earnings with a PEG ratio of 1.5x, strong dividend growth, and a diversified portfolio leaning towards large-cap value.
  • Despite weak February seasonality, XLV shows bullish technical indicators, with support at $136 and potential resistance near its all-time high of $160.

Female doctor and senior woman looking at digital tablet in exam room

MoMo Productions

I was bullish on the Health Care sector in Q3 last year. While it’s only been a handful of months since then, a lot has occurred among large pharma companies and smaller biotechs. I reiterate a buy rating, though, as pessimism seemed

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
7.35K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. My thing is communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XLV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XLV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News