Double Digit IRR Likely With Avid Bioservices

Feb. 01, 2025 10:05 AM ETAvid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO) Stock
Special Situations and Arbs
4.74K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • Merger arbitrage stocks faced challenges last year, with multiple deals blocked and some votes not approved.
  • Buying M&A stocks just before merger closings offers small gains but potentially high annual returns, as seen with Avid Bioservices.
  • Avid Bioservices' merger at $12.50 per share is likely to close soon, offering a 14.6% IRR if the deal finalizes as projected.
  • Risks include deal delays or last-minute cancellations, but the probability of the CDMO deal closing soon is over 99%.

Hands on laboratory samples in glass tubes

Solskin

Merger Arbitrage stocks have had about as tough of a year as I can remember. Deals have been blocked, and challenged, and votes not approved. There is a narrative that with the new administration the regulatory landscape will soften. So far, the Juniper (

This article was written by

Special Situations and Arbs
4.74K Followers
I am an experienced individual investor who has been trading merger arbitrage stocks and options since the 90's. I am a writer with a Master of Science from Northwestern University and I truly enjoy writing articles about the stock market. I try to look for opportunities where the odds are in my favor and there is a definite edge. On Seeking Alpha my articles will aim to provide insight and favorable risk/reward for the readers.However, I am not an investment advisor so any recomendations or ideas I write about in my articles, blogs, or comments shouldn't be taken as investment advice. I recommend using my writings as a starting point to which you should add your own research or that of an investment advisor. "Any time you make a bet with the best of it, where the odds are in your favor, you have earned something on that bet, whether you actually win or lose the bet. By the same token, when you make a bet with the worst of it, where the odds are not in your favor, you have lost something, whether you actually win or lose the bet." -David Sklansky, "The Theory of Poker"

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CDMO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CDMO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CDMO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CDMO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News