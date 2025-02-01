Merger Arbitrage stocks have had about as tough of a year as I can remember. Deals have been blocked, and challenged, and votes not approved. There is a narrative that with the new administration the regulatory landscape will soften. So far, the Juniper (
Double Digit IRR Likely With Avid Bioservices
Summary
- Merger arbitrage stocks faced challenges last year, with multiple deals blocked and some votes not approved.
- Buying M&A stocks just before merger closings offers small gains but potentially high annual returns, as seen with Avid Bioservices.
- Avid Bioservices' merger at $12.50 per share is likely to close soon, offering a 14.6% IRR if the deal finalizes as projected.
- Risks include deal delays or last-minute cancellations, but the probability of the CDMO deal closing soon is over 99%.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CDMO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.