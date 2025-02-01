In the last few years, I wrote about several companies with a great business model (and probably even a wide economic moat around the business) but a stock price that was not justified. It makes sense to check on these stocks from
International Flavors & Fragrances Is Still A 'Hold' At Best
Summary
- IFF's stock has underperformed, declining 13% since November 2022 and trading 45% below its all-time high, despite slight revenue growth.
- The company's balance sheet shows high debt levels, with $9,099 million in total debt and insufficient free cash flow to cover upcoming repayments.
- Dividend payments, although halved, still consume 40% of free cash flow, limiting the company's ability to reduce debt effectively.
- IFF remains a "Hold" due to uncertain growth prospects and challenges in achieving a 7% annual growth rate in the foreseeable future.
