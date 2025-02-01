GoDaddy: More Than Just A Commodity Business

Feb. 01, 2025 10:33 AM ETGoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Stock
Kevin Anthony D. Arroyo
292 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • GoDaddy's Hosting and Domain business plays a crucial role in growing its Application and Commerce business.
  • Despite competing in a commodity industry, GoDaddy's core business has a unique competitive advantage that allows it to retain and attract customers.
  • GoDaddy's Application & Commerce segment will be the company's source of growth moving forward.
  • Buying at the current price of $213 per share will put us in a precarious position if the company underperforms the market's expectations.

Internet Domain Registry Company Go Daddy

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Introduction

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) is the world's most popular domain service provider. It is famous for frequently advertising in the Super Bowl events during the 2000s, which propels the brand as the go-to service for

This article was written by

Kevin Anthony D. Arroyo
292 Followers
As a value investor concentrating on companies with long-term growth potential at a reasonable price, I prioritize those undergoing strategic changes. These changes initiate a corrective force that returns the stock to its intrinsic value. My approach centers on analyzing company strategies and competitive advantages and how they will affect its future prospects. I believe that companies undergoing these strategic changes present investors with the highest return possible due to the many misconceptions and uncertainties associated with the stock. Seeking Alpha serves as an outlet for my thoughts, and all that is going through my mind in regards to developments in the companies I'm tracking.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GDDY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GDDY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GDDY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News