Brookfield Renewable Partners: Misunderstood, Discounted And My Favorite Pick
Summary
- After Q4, 2024 report, Brookfield Renewable Partners has become my favorite pick that is outside the BDC, REIT, and MLP segments.
- The recent report clearly proves that the market has just got this wrong.
- BEP trades now at P/FFO of 11.8x, while having a predictable FFO growth trajectory at around 10% per year.
- In this article, I explain why the market has, in my view, mispriced BEP and why durable income investors should seriously consider buying the Partnership now.
