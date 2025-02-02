Permian Resources: Don't Forget Waha Leverage

Michael Boyd
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Permian Resources dealt with low price realizations in 2024 due to negative Waha prices.
  • The company’s free cash flow could see a significant boost with even modest increases in natural gas prices, leveraging its current low-cost operations.
  • New pipeline projects in 2025 and 2026, like the Matterhorn Express and Blackcomb Pipeline, should alleviate capacity issues and improve price realizations.
  • Permian Resources must secure firm transport capacity to avoid future issues, but expected higher prices and lower differentials offer a strong tailwind.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Energy Investing Authority. Learn More »

Workers at underground gas storage plant

Monty Rakusen

We've talked about Waha prices before, but let's recap just how ugly 2024 was for natural gas sold within the Permian Basin. Spare pipeline capacity was non-existent, and anyone without prior contracts had to pay to take their gas away

Are you an investor looking for quality research within the oil and gas industry? Energy Investing Authority is the source. While commodity prices are up and so too are shareholder dividends, it can be easy to chase yield and buy the wrong firms. Income investors cannot afford those mistakes.

Deep dive analysis forms the foundation of the platform. Hundreds of companies fall under the coverage universe, from pipelines to renewables to producers. Receive actionable research to keep your portfolio outperforming benchmarks - the EIA portfolio has done so six out of the past seven years.

Sign up for a NO OBLIGATION FREE TRIAL today!

This article was written by

Michael Boyd
19.4K Followers

Michael Boyd is an energy specialist with a decade of experience in both the investment advisory and investment banking spaces, with stints in portfolio management, residential mortgage-backed securities, derivatives, and internal audit at various firms. Today, he is a full-time investor and "independent analyst for hire.”

Michael leads the Investing Group Energy Investing Authority. The service focuses on finding total return opportunities within the energy sector, ranging from upstream producers to pipelines to refineries. Features include: model portfolios, real time trade alerts, high quality research, and an active and vibrant chatroom of professional investors. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News