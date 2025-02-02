Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Omer Cheema as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Coinbase: Market Underestimating A Blockbuster Quarter
Summary
- For Q4 2024 earnings, Coinbase is expected to beat Wall Street revenue estimates by 26% and EPS estimates by 407%. Our projections suggest a revenue of $2.0 billion and EPS of $5.73.
- Consumer volumes surged in Q4 2024, while institutional adoption and diversified revenue streams supported stability. FASB accounting changes will boost profits by an additional ~$600M.
- Coinbase’s anticipated March inclusion in the S&P 500 will trigger significant buying from ETFs and mutual funds, driving at least $2.5 billion in demand, further boosting its stock price.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.