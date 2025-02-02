Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) recently reported its earnings for the final quarter of 2024, and the results were good, but not great. The company reported a profit of $0.56 per share, just one cent ahead of estimates, while revenues of $1.85 billion landed $10 million
Regions Financial: Investors Can Bank On The Long-Term Prospects
Summary
- After earnings have declined over the last three years, Regions Financial is expected to increase profits by at least 10% over the next two.
- Regions Financial currently holds over $39.4 billion in non-interest-bearing deposits, which represents over 31% of its total deposit base. That percentage is significantly larger than similar accounts for its peers.
- The company's top strength can be found in its geographic footprint. Regions Bank has its branches in the fastest-growing areas of the US, which should provide ample growth opportunities.
- While I do not expect RF stock to be a short-term home run, the prospects for the next three to five years for Regions Financial appear to be promising. I give the stock a buy rating.
