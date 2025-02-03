Sentiment Speaks: A Long-Term Bear Market Is Simply Impossible Today

Avi Gilburt
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • I foresee a long-term bear market, despite significant pushback, and urge investors to prepare for potential financial system pressures.
  • Major banking risks include commercial real estate, consumer debt, underwater securities, derivatives, and shadow banking, potentially exceeding 2008 crisis levels.
  • Government bailouts are unlikely; consider "bail-ins" as a probable response, emphasizing the importance of preparation and contingency planning.
  • Near-term market analysis suggests watching the 5900SPX support to determine the near term path for the market.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Market Pinball Wizard get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Stock Market - Bulls vs Bears

spxChrome

In a number of past articles, I have tried to prepare those reading my analysis for the strong probability that we can see a long-term bear market. I have outlined the many reasons supporting my perspective, and have provided a few supporting charts

THE #1 SERVICE FOR MARKET & METALS DIRECTION!

“Your stance and work on this has changed my financial retirement outlook to an incredible extent. Life changing for me.”

“Joining EWT was a game-changer for me on many different levels.”

“I joined TMPW in 2020 after having been reading Avi Gilburt's public articles for nearly a year. All I can say is I wish I had joined years prior!”

“Avi’s team brings world-class training and hands-on learning. My only regret is not finding Avi’s service years ago.”

CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL.

This article was written by

Avi Gilburt
78.82K Followers

Avi Gilburt, ESQ., is an accountant and lawyer by training and the founder of Elliot Wave Trader, where along with his team of analysts, he specializes in identifying the major turning points and market trends so you can invest more confidently while applying appropriate risk management.

Avi is the leader of the Investing Group The Market Pinball Wizard where they help members gain a more real-time understanding of where the market is likely heading. Features of the group include: daily S&P 500 directional analysis, intraweek metals analysis, weekly expanded analysis on the S&P 500, metals, USO, and USD, weekly live webinars where we walk you through the charts we are tracking, and community chat with direct access to Avi and his team of analysts to ask questions.

Learn More

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News