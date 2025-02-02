RLI Corp.: Competition Mounting In E&S

Summary

  • RLI delivered an alright quarter, but there has been some mounting competition in major areas like hurricanes and earthquakes.
  • There is also a major move they've taken to drive up rates for automotive insurance due to higher repair costs and severity of events.
  • End markets have absorbed this well so far, and at least the frequency of events has not been up.
  • Surety is also seeing continued growth in construction costs, which drives worry and demand. The shorter-lived book mitigates potential risks from wage inflation if deportations get more serious.
  • We note that challengers in E&S are lower valued than RLI, at least on a P/B basis. We are worried about mounting competition, and the ease of growth for challengers.
Standing out from the Crowd concept 2

J Studios

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) delivered a reasonable quarter in terms of premium growth and investment income, but the competition they had been talking about in previous quarters is mounting in their E&S businesses, for things like Earthquake insurance and other E&S coverage

