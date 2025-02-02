Silvercorp Metals: Mr. Market Is Not Paying Attention

GoldStreetBets Research
1.41K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Silvercorp stock is undervalued despite strong silver prices, robust operations, and a significant discount to its net present value.
  • The company is leveraging cash flow from its Chinese mines to develop new assets in Ecuador, achieving geographical and metal diversification.
  • Recent production increases and high silver prices have driven revenue growth, suggesting a potential surprise in upcoming earnings.
  • Silvercorp's market cap is $680M with a risk-weighted NPV-8% of $1.2B, indicating a 138% upside potential.
Stunning View of Benagil Cave Skylight in Algarve, Portugal.

CHAO-FENG LIN/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Despite resilient silver prices, robust operational performance, and a material discount to the NPV of its assets, the awaited re-rating in Silvercorp (NYSE:SVM) has not yet materialized. I believe Mr. Market is not paying any attention to this quality silver

This article was written by

GoldStreetBets Research
1.41K Followers
Private investor within a value investing framework. "I constantly see people rise in life who are not the smartest, sometimes not even the most diligent, but they are learning machines. They go to bed every night a little wiser than they were when they got up and boy does that help, particularly when you have a long run ahead of you." Charlie Munger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SVM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SVM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SVM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SVM
--
SVM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News