Franklin Municipal Ladder 1-7 Year SMA Q4 2024 Commentary

Feb. 02, 2025 4:49 AM ET
Franklin Templeton
4.57K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • The municipal (muni) bond market, as measured by the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index, recorded negative total returns for the fourth quarter of 2024 but fared better than US Treasuries.
  • The 1-7 year laddered strategy underperformed its benchmark, the Bloomberg Municipal 1-5 Year Blend Index, for the quarter.
  • Fundamentals in the muni market remain stable and should be supportive of the asset class over the medium to long term.

Bond word in wooden blocks with coins on floor. Investment bond, Bond increasing, Raising funds and financial and banking concept.

Wipada Wipawin

Performance Data

Average Annual Total Returns (USD %)

3 Mths

YTD

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

Since Inception (12/31/2019)

Franklin Municipal Ladder 1-7 Year SMA - Pure GROSS

-0.68

1.26

1.26

0.19

0.69

0.69

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.57K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News