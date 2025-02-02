Microsoft Q2 Earnings: Non-AI Services Weigh On Azure, While AI Bookings Exceed Expectations
Summary
- Microsoft's stock dropped 6% post-2Q FY2025 earnings due to Azure revenue softness, despite beating total revenue and GAAP EPS estimates.
- Azure revenue growth is expected to decelerate in 3Q FY2025, impacted by currency headwinds and capacity constraints.
- Significant acceleration in commercial RPO growth in 2Q indicates stronger-than-expected AI demand, with recent Azure weakness linked to the non-AI segment.
- DeepSeek integration can strengthen Microsoft's AI capabilities and competitive position, sustaining long-term growth momentum due to strong AI spending, though growth is expected to slow.
- The current valuation is reasonable after the selloff, as its forward multiples are slightly below the 5-year averages, creating a buying opportunity as the price approaches the resistance level.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.