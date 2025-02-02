I will explain to you with qualitative and quantitative analysis how Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) which fell to $44 in 2022, started to recover and started its journey to the ATH and I will explain in detail why I
Okta: Slowly Turning To Profitable Company Signals Buy
Summary
- Okta's recovery from its 2021-2022 decline is driven by significant R&D investments, strategic acquisitions, and enhanced enterprise market focus, leading to improved product offerings and customer loyalty.
- Financially, OKTA has shown consistent revenue growth and turned profitable in late 2024, with a positive trend in economic profitability expected to continue.
- Technically, OKTA's stock has broken key resistance levels and is poised for an uptrend, with the potential to reach $111 if it stays above $86.
- Despite competitive and cybersecurity risks, OKTA's solid management, realistic 2025 plans, and positive financial trends support a "buy" recommendation.
