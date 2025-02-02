Mastercard: A Great Year Under The Regulator's Scrutiny

Sergio Mellado
545 Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Mastercard has shown robust growth, outperforming the S&P 500 with a 44% return, driven by strong business fundamentals and operational leverage.
  • Despite accusations of forming a duopoly with Visa, the high barriers to entry and lack of viable alternatives solidify their market dominance.
  • 2024 results highlight a reacceleration in Q4, with significant increases in gross dollar volume, cross-border transactions, and processed transactions, showcasing economic resilience.
  • Current valuation suggests holding Mastercard shares, with a fair value around $500; market optimism has pushed prices higher, making it neither a buy nor sell moment.

Money protection - Dollar in barbed wire

PM Images

Introduction

Over a year ago, I published my first article on Mastercard (NYSE:MA), where I delved into why I believed the growth of its business model would not slow down as quickly as some might

This article was written by

Sergio Mellado
545 Followers
I am an investor who relies on the fundamental aspects of companies. I enjoy being the owner of the world's best businesses with strong long-term projections. To achieve this, I conduct thorough research on the companies I invest in, placing significant importance on the sector, competitive advantages, and management.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MA
--
MA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News