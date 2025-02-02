Wall Street Week Ahead

Feb. 02, 2025 6:09 AM ETGOOG, GOOGL, PLTR, DIS, QCOM, NXPI, IDXX, TSN, CLX, MRK, PEP, AMD, AMGN, ARM, UBER, LLY, LIN, HON, COP, NBIX, BMY, FTV, CBOE, BBD, KIM
Wall Street Breakfast
5.74M Followers
(2min)

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.

amphotora

Investors will have their hands full next week with a lot of U.S. data, with Friday’s jobs report being in the spotlight. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for December, set to be released on Tuesday, will provide another look at the employment situation.

The University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment reading will be released Friday. Meanwhile, wholesale inflation in the European Union will be released on Wednesday, followed by retail sales on Thursday.

Earnings season will continue to hum along with notable names like Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Walt Disney (DIS), and Qualcomm (QCOM) due to report results.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, February 3 - Palantir Technologies (PLTR), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX), Tyson Foods (TSN), and Clorox (CLX). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, February 4 - Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Merck (MRK), PepsiCo (PEP), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Amgen (AMGN). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, February 5 - Novo Nordisk (NVO), Walt Disney (DIS), Qualcomm (QCOM), Arm Holdings (ARM), and Uber Technologies (UBER). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, February 6 - Eli Lilly (LLY), Linde (LIN), Honeywell International (HON), ConocoPhillips (COP), Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX), and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: February 7 - Fortive (FTV), Cboe Global Markets (CBOE), Banco Bradesco (BBD), and Kimco Realty (KIM). See the full earnings calendar.

In Case You Missed It ...

The “Lagnificent” Seven? US exceptionalism is expected to peak

'Incredible demand for physical gold'

Fed policy 'isn't a reason to be bullish' anymore

Which stocks could be helped/hurt by DeepSeek?

Chinese New Year stocks

Powell: Asset prices 'elevated by many metrics'

Global stocks with the highest market share

Marjorie Taylor Greene discloses buys of AMD, Alphabet, Amazon, more

This article was written by

Wall Street Breakfast
5.74M Followers
Wall Street Breakfast, Seeking Alpha's flagship daily business news summary, is a one-page summary that gives you a rapid overview of the day's key financial news. It is designed for easy readability on the site or by email (including mobile devices), and is published before 7:30 AM ET every market day. Wall Street Breakfast's readership of over 3.4 million includes many from the investment banking and fund management industries. Sign up here to receive the Wall Street Breakfast in your inbox every business day.Check out our Podcast RSS feed

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL--
Alphabet Inc.
PLTR--
Palantir Technologies Inc.
DIS--
The Walt Disney Company
QCOM--
QUALCOMM Incorporated
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News