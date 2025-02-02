Wall Street Week Ahead

Investors will have their hands full next week with a lot of U.S. data, with Friday’s jobs report being in the spotlight. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for December, set to be released on Tuesday, will provide another look at the employment situation.



The University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment reading will be released Friday. Meanwhile, wholesale inflation in the European Union will be released on Wednesday, followed by retail sales on Thursday.



Earnings season will continue to hum along with notable names like Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Walt Disney (DIS), and Qualcomm (QCOM) due to report results.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, February 3 - Palantir Technologies (PLTR), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX), Tyson Foods (TSN), and Clorox (CLX).



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, February 4 - Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Merck (MRK), PepsiCo (PEP), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Amgen (AMGN).



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, February 5 - Novo Nordisk (NVO), Walt Disney (DIS), Qualcomm (QCOM), Arm Holdings (ARM), and Uber Technologies (UBER).



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, February 6 - Eli Lilly (LLY), Linde (LIN), Honeywell International (HON), ConocoPhillips (COP), Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX), and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY).



Earnings spotlight: February 7 - Fortive (FTV), Cboe Global Markets (CBOE), Banco Bradesco (BBD), and Kimco Realty (KIM).