Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is, in my opinion, one of the companies with the best business fundamentals in the world based on two clear reasons: exposed to favorable secular growth winds and extremely robust margins. Thanks to impeccable execution in recent years under
Microsoft Post-Earnings: A Rare Dip Play You Don't Want To Miss
Summary
- Microsoft’s revenue and earnings growth remain strong, with Azure and cloud services leading the charge, even as growth rates decelerate.
- Azure’s growth missed expectations by ~$200M due to challenges in balancing AI adoption with legacy business and capacity constraints.
- Despite a 33.4x P/E and a near 43.7x EV-to-FCF, Microsoft’s strong balance sheet and 15% YoY revenue growth, coupled with ~45% operating margins, justify its pricey valuation.
- Microsoft’s stock has been flat for 6 months, and despite concerns over slowing growth, recent dips post-Q2 may present a rare opportunity to buy at a discount.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.