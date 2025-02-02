Google: I Am Bullish Pre-Earnings
Summary
- Google is expected to report strong earnings for Q4, with projected revenue of $97 billion and operating profit of $30.8 billion, reflecting significant YoY growth.
- Favorable ad spending trends and robust AI-driven cloud business growth support the expectation that Google will meet or exceed these targets.
- Investors should watch for capital allocation insights, with consensus expecting $153 billion in operating cash flow and $60 billion in CAPEX for 2025.
- Google's valuation remains attractive, trading at 25x 2025 earnings, with a fair value estimate of $255 per share based on a residual earnings model.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
