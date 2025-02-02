Franklin Corporate Ladder 1-5 Year SMA Q4 2024 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
Summary

  • US investment-grade credit markets generated negative absolute total returns in the fourth quarter of 2024 as a material move higher in US Treasury yields more than offset tightening in corporate bond spreads.
  • US IG bond returns in 2024 were primarily influenced by significant shifts in UST yields.
  • Credit fundamentals remain generally strong, providing most IG issuers substantial flexibility to manage through shifting economic conditions, in our view.

Performance Data

Average Annual Total Returns (USD %)

3 Mths

YTD

1 Year

3 Year

Since Inception (06/30/2020)

Franklin Corporate Ladder 1-5 Year SMA - Pure GROSS

0.09

4.66

4.66

1.77

1.27

Franklin Corporate

Franklin Templeton
