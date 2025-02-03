Tariffing Our Largest Trading Partners Hurting Stocks? Remember The Pain Trade

David H. Lerner
Investing Group Leader
(14min)

Summary

  • Tariffs on major trading partners could initially hurt stocks, but inflation may remain stable due to market adjustments and cost-cutting measures.
  • Generative AI can help businesses reduce costs, potentially offsetting the impact of tariffs and keeping consumer prices steady.
  • Despite initial market drops, I remain bullish and expect strong earnings from S&P 500 stocks, particularly in the consumer discretionary and tech sectors.
  • The "pain trade" suggests holding or buying during market drops, as weak hands are squeezed out and new buyers emerge.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Group Mind Investing. Learn More »
Man sitting on bed with backache and headache

Paul Bradbury/OJO Images via Getty Images

Tariffs On Our Largest Trading Partners Could Hurt Stocks. Remember the Pain Trade

We have heard warnings of massive tariffs imposed on our three largest trading partners, and now they have come to pass. No doubt, when the futures start trading tonight, the futures

Have you ever bought a stock that everyone's saying is great, only to find you bought near or at the all-time high that stock dropped 20% immediately? What happened? By the time the average stock purchaser gets a stock idea, usually, it's already overbought. 

Instead of stale stock ideas, we have proprietary curated lists for undervalued sectors showing solid gains like Microcap Biotech, Aviation+Space, Health+Medtech, and more. Try our 2-week trial

This article was written by

David H. Lerner
30.49K Followers

David H. Lerner is an analyst with a decade of experience utilizing his professional background in software consulting and technology to identify market trends and provide long and short trade ideas. David employs a combination of technical analysis and market psychology to capitalize on narratives for outsized returns. He also utilizes “Cash Management Discipline,” a simple trading style to hedge against the volatility of today’s market climate.

He leads the investing group Group Mind Investing where he uncovers actionable trading and investing ideas nearly every day. Other features include: long and short swing trade alerts, daily macro analysis, weekly articles, and chat for community interaction and questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UBER either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News