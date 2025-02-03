Don't Overpay For SpaceX

Chris DeMuth Jr.
Investing Group Leader
(4min)

Summary

  • SpaceX's recent achievements highlight a new era of innovation, making it a compelling investment but caution against overpaying is crucial.
  • I sold my stake in Destiny due to its indefensible premium; recommend others do the same and reinvest wisely.
  • For SpaceX exposure, consider ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF, which offers better value and allocation compared to Destiny.
  • SpaceX's return to its launch pad marks a historic milestone, potentially leading to our future as a multiplanetary species.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Sifting the World get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Cameron County, TX, USA - December 20, 2023: A SpaceX rocket named Super Heavy Booser 10

New Point Press/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

But it is still a mistake to overpay. Last quarter in Rocket’s Red Glare I wrote that,

I’ve had my issues with Elon Musk in the past but they’re in the past. This

Be the first to get my best ideas here.

This article was written by

Chris DeMuth Jr.
38.17K Followers

Chris DeMuth Jr., is the founder of Rangeley Capital.

Chris runs the investing group Sifting the World, in which he shares his best ideas, deep research, extensive resources and real time updates as investments play out. The group contains an experienced community that shares specialized knowledge when members have local knowledge of opportunities under discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/957061-chris-demuth-jr/5549358-legal-disclosure

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DXYZ Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on DXYZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPACE
--
XOVR
--
DXYZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News