I kicked off 2025 by including ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) (OTCPK:ASMLF) in my top turnaround stock pick ideas in an article, which you can read here. The stock has been under pressure ever since releasing
ASML: The Turnaround Is Now Confirmed
Summary
- ASML's Q4 2024 earnings showed strong performance with net sales of €9.3B, driven by Installed Base Revenue and advanced system sales, boosting investor confidence.
- Despite broader challenges, ASML's backlog remains healthy at €36B, and management expects a recovery in H2 2025, with strong growth anticipated through 2030.
- ASML's shares are attractively priced at a forward P/E of 30x, with projected EPS growth of 20%+ in 2025 and 2026, presenting a buying opportunity.
- The company's leadership in lithography equipment, particularly in EUV technology, ensures its market dominance, supported by robust financial health.
