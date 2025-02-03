The overall REIT market has suffered a lot of damage over the past year with the long-term yield going up despite the Fed dialing back a bit on its restrictive monetary policy. The situation of falling base rates
One REIT And REIT-Focused CEF With High Monthly Cash Even If Yields Rise
Summary
- Higher long-term yields have increased the risks in the REIT world.
- This has, in turn, opened some interesting pockets of opportunity.
- In this article I share two picks (one direct REIT and one REIT driven CEF), which produce 8%+ in monthly distributions.
- These 2 picks carry strong fundamentals and are very unlikely to cut their current income streams due to higher long-term yields.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SRRTF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.