Day One Biopharmaceuticals: A Successful Launch In Pediatric Cancer
Summary
- Day One Biopharma's OJEMDA received FDA accelerated approval in 2024 for relapsed/refractory BRAF-altered pediatric low-grade glioma, with strong Phase 2 trial results and ongoing Phase 3 studies.
- Despite OJEMDA's 2024 sales reaching $57.2 million, market concerns persist due to its small patient population and competition from Novartis' BRAF-targeted therapy.
- Day One's pipeline includes DAY301, targeting PTK7 in solid tumors, but its early-stage development suggests FDA approval is years away.
- Given current market conditions and future catalysts, I rate Day One Biopharma as a Hold, with potential for a more bullish outlook based on revenue growth and pipeline progress.
