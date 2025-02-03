There are a lot of good investments that provide good solutions for certain situations. The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) is certainly one of those good investments, providing a good solution to those seeking both income
JEPQ: No Longer That Attractive
Summary
- I am downgrading JEPQ to a Hold due to other NASDAQ 100 income funds offering a mixture of better tax advantages, more consistent distributions, and stronger total returns.
- JEPQ's distributions are mostly taxed as ordinary income, unlike funds like QQQI and GPIQ, which use tax-loss harvesting to offer more tax-efficient returns via ROC and section 1256.
- The introduction of 0DTE funds has also provided alternatives that yield more and show stronger ability to capture upside in the NASDAQ 100.
- I wouldn't necessarily sell JEPQ if you already own it, but new investors should consider other NASDAQ 100 funds before JEPQ.
