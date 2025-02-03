The Future Investor is my new research concept on this platform, and starting in February I will feature quick research notes like this one today, that unlock future upside factors and future downside risks in stocks from a diverse
Starwood Property Trust: An Undervaluation Opportunity, Hoping For Lower Rates In The Future
Summary
- I rate Starwood Property Trust a buy due to its high 9.9% dividend yield, positive cashflow, strong profit margin, diversified portfolio, and undervalued share price.
- Despite lacking proven dividend growth and credit ratings still below investment grade, the REIT has reduced its office property exposure and increased multi-family residential, lowering the risk profile.
- Interest rate risk remains as Fed rate cuts have paused for now.
- I recommend adding a small position of this stock to a diversified portfolio for its steady quarterly dividend income and high yield, along with expecting future upside to real estate.
