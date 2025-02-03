The last time I wrote about Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR), the stock had just crossed over $2.3bn in trailing twelve month revenue and the company had just posted its first full year of positive GAAP net income. Since that time, Palantir has joined the
Palantir: Retail Is Riding On Hopium
Summary
- Palantir's stock price has surged over 250% in the last 12 months, but financial metrics don't justify the current $85 valuation.
- Despite strong revenue growth and positive net income, Palantir's valuation metrics are significantly stretched, trading at over 300x 2024 P/E.
- Share-based compensation continues to dilute shareholders, and a more robust capital allocation framework is needed for buybacks and venture investments going into the latter half of the decade.
- I recommend a sell rating with a $60 price target, anticipating a 30% decline to align with more reasonable valuation metrics.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.