I've been focusing on likely market outperformers in 2025. There are always certain themes that drive outperformance due to large trends. One significant example was the outperformance of the stocks of vaccine producers in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. One of the
BITO: Tax Free Strategy For This 57% Yielder
Summary
- Bitcoin's price is expected to peak around October 2025, driven by the latest halving event in April 2024, continuing its bull market trend.
- ProShares Bitcoin ETF offers a strategic way to speculate on Bitcoin, aiming to benefit from Bitcoin's price through an actively managed approach.
- BITO's attractive 57% estimated annual yield from monthly distributions enhances its appeal.
- I discuss an investment strategy to own BITO tax-free.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BITO, IBIT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.