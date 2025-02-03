I'll do a qualitative and quantitative analysis of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) in this article and talk about why I'm giving a "hold" signal for it. Since 2009, MELI is in a very sustainable uptrend. In the two years since 2023, it yielded more
MercadoLibre: Shining On Long Term But Hold In Short Term
Summary
- MercadoLibre is a leading e-commerce and fintech ecosystem in Latin America, with significant growth and innovative logistics and fintech developments.
- Despite strong financials and profitability, MELI's high forward P/E ratio makes it an expensive stock, justifying a "hold" rating.
- MELI's expansion plans for 2025 include doubling distribution centers in Brazil and obtaining a banking license for Mercado Pago in Mexico.
- Risks include volatile Latin American markets, rising compliance costs, and unsustainable low tax rates, which could impact future earnings.
